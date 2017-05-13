State closes Albany school election complaint

Oregon election officials say they have closed an investigation into an electioneering complaint against a school district.
The Albany Democrat-Herald (http://bit.ly/2pJCng4 ) reports that Albany resident Tom Cordier filed a complaint in March against Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Jim Golden, claiming that Golden improperly advocated for a bond measure while being quoted in a newspaper article.
In the article, Golden said a recent study found that the passage of a bond measure would provide economic benefits to the community.
Oregon Secretary of State Compliance Specialist Kathy Bruce said Thursday in a letter that Golden didn't violate restrictions on political campaigning by public employees, adding that public employees can respond to media inquiries.
Cordier said the investigation's results are reasonable.
Voters will vote on the bond measure May 16.
