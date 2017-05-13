Buffett Foundation funds cars, equipment for Illinois county

A cash-strapped Illinois sheriff's department is getting new police vehicles and equipment thanks to a donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports (http://bit.ly/2qafVAB ) the donation to the Macon County Sheriff's Office is roughly $357,000.
Decatur resident Howard Buffett is the son of billionaire Warren Buffett. He's served as an auxiliary deputy for the sheriff's office since 2012.
Sheriff Thomas Schneider says Buffett approached the department recently and said he'd buy the new vehicles and equipment. Schneider says Buffett wanted to save taxpayers money and ensure officers have proper equipment.
He says the department has been spending heavily in recent months to make repairs to its aging fleet.
A law enforcement safety tax was recently approved to help cover expenses but funds aren't available yet.
