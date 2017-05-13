Santa Fe mayor urges Highlands graduates to work together

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales is urging some of the state's newest college graduates to stay in New Mexico and pursue their careers.
Gonzales delivered the commencement address Saturday at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, telling the crowd that he was there to offers his congratulations but also to recruit.
The Democratic mayor said with every generation of leaders sent out into New Mexico's economy, the state moves one step closer to taking control of its destiny.
Gonzales was the first in his family to attend college. He said a college degree changes lives and opens doors.
Gonzales also urged the graduates to resist division and hatred. He said potential for achievement is limitless when people put aside the things that keep them from working together.
