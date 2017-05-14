National Politics

May 14, 2017 7:27 AM

Party primary runoffs set for Tuesday in some mayor's races

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Some Mississippi cities are holding party primary runoffs for mayor.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Winners of some runoffs will become mayor, while others advance to the June 6 general election.

Four-year terms begins July 1.

In Clarksdale, first-term Mayor Bill Luckett faces former state Rep. Chuck Espy in the Democratic runoff. Luckett ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2011, and Espy lost to Luckett in 2013's city election. The winner becomes mayor.

The Democratic runoff in Starkville also determines the next mayor. Candidates are attorney Johnny Moore and former city administrator Lynn Spruill.

In Bay St. Louis, two-term Mayor Les Fillingame faces City Councilman Mike Favre in the Democratic runoff. Republican Jeff Harding awaits June 6.

Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer faces Councilman-at-Large Ernie Knobloch. The winner becomes mayor.

