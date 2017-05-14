Conference committee named on Confederate monuments bill

A conference committee will decide what to do with an Alabama bill that would prevent Confederate monuments from being taken down.
The group of will try to resolve House and Senate differences in the bill that would prohibit the removal of any historic marker or monument.
The House of Representatives on Thursday appointed conference committee members so the panel can meet in the final week of the legislative session.
The bill comes as some Southern cities consider taking down Confederate monuments.
Black lawmakers have opposed the legislation as it moved through both chambers.
