Modernized courthouse in North Dakota adds functionality

A redesigned North Dakota county courthouse is modernizing court and criminal justice functions while preserving the beauty of a historic building.
The Justice Center in Mountrail County opened in January with the exception of the jail that is still waiting for certification, the Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2pH3lpz ) reported. Construction began on July 14, 2015, exactly 100 years after the dedication of the original courthouse.
The Justice Center now houses the jail, dispatch center and law enforcement center.
Chief Deputy Corey Bristol said evidence that was once stored in an old vault now has its own room with improved security and storage conditions. He said the dispatch center also has new equipment.
The expansion also included the installation of new technology that allows video visitation within the jail and three courtrooms.
One of the larger courtrooms has the seating capacity for 94 people and is handicapped accessible. Clerk of Court Traci Hysjulien said the previously existing courtroom seats 104 people but has less space available for attorneys.
The building was designed to complement the historic architecture of the original courthouse on the exterior, but the interior has been modernized.
The addition to the courthouse connects with the original building on all floors, with a new security screening entrance.
