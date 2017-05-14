Trial of former southern Oregon sheriff to begin Monday

The trial of a former southern Oregon sheriff accused of assault and official misconduct is scheduled to begin Monday.
Former Sheriff Frank Skrah of Klamath County faces nine misdemeanor charges stemming from complaints that he roughed up suspects and failed to notify owners that their mailboxes were damaged by an on-duty deputy. The alleged incidents occurred during his term, which ended in January.
The Herald and News reports (http://bit.ly/2qjJb5K ) says Skrah has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is prepared to argue his use of force against suspects was justified.
The Klamath County District Attorney's Office says it expects the trial to proceed as scheduled Monday.
If found guilty, Skrah faces up to a year in jail.
Comments