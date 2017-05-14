Carol Newhouse, wife of Washington congressman, dies at 62

Carol Newhouse, the wife of Washington Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, has died at age 62.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2rew7Pm ) that the congressman's office confirmed her death in a release late Saturday. She died in a Seattle hospital Friday after a long battle with cancer.
Newhouse's office in a statement said Carol Newhouse was "a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend." It said her family and friends will deeply miss her sparkling wit and joyful countenance.
Dan Newhouse, who represents Washington's 4th Congressional District, wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month that he missed the House vote repealing the Affordable Care Act in order to be at his wife's side at the hospital.
The couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
