National Politics

May 14, 2017 1:35 PM

Capitol rally honors North Dakota law enforcement, military

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

After a busy year for the military and law enforcement alike, members the Bismarck community gathered at the State Capitol to show their appreciation for those who serve.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said after the events of this past year, Saturday's rally and what it represented meant a lot to law enforcement and emergency services.

KXMB-TV (http://bit.ly/2qhDQ0z ) reports that pictures were handed out as tokens of appreciation for the many hours spent on the job during the tumultuous Dakota Access pipeline protests.

The rally kicked off National Police Week, which opened Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday night, two floors of the Capitol will be lit with blue lights in honor of North Dakota law enforcement.

