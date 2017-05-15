Fargo police chief, others attend event for fallen officer

Fargo's police chief was among several Red River Valley officers who traveled to Washington D.C. over the weekend to honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty.
The name of Fargo officer Jason Moszer was among those added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial as part of National Police Week. A candlelight vigil honoring fallen officers was held over the weekend.
Fargp Police Chief Dave Todd tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2rhYlb7) that it was an emotional moment that should help officers move through their grief and remember that Moszer was a "special guy."
Moszer was shot and killed last year after responding to a domestic disturbance. The gunman was wounded by a police sniper then fatally shot himself during a standoff.
Comments