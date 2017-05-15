National Politics

Connecticut high court upholds Breton murder conviction

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of former death-row inmate Robert Breton.

Breton was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of capital felony for beating and stabbing to death his 38-year-old ex-wife, JoAnn Breton, and their 16-year-old son, Robert Breton Jr., in December 1987 in Waterbury.

Breton's attorneys argued that during his trial the defense failed to bring up mitigating evidence that Breton suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the killings.

The court ruled Monday that Breton had willingly instructed his lawyers not to present that evidence.

Breton's death sentence was rendered moot by an earlier Supreme Court ruling that found executing death-row inmates would be unconstitutional because of legislation that outlawed capital punishment for future crimes.

