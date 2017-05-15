Primary voters eye candidates for next district attorney

Pennsylvania voters will get a chance choose candidates to fill openings on two state appellate courts, and voters in Philadelphia will pick a candidate to replace a district attorney awaiting trial on federal bribery charges.
The hottest contest in Tuesday's primary election is the Philadelphia district attorney's race to succeed Democrat Seth Williams, who has pleaded not guilty to charges he promised legal favors in exchange for $100,000 worth of cash and gifts. The seven Democrats and one Republican include a Pakistani-American, a Cuban-American, a black Muslim and a white civil rights lawyer.
Big fields are vying for mayor's offices in some of Pennsylvania's biggest cities, including in Pittsburgh and Allentown.
The only statewide contests on the primary ballot this year are for open seats on the state's appeals courts.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People still in line when the polls close are entitled to vote.
Here are some details on the races:
___
DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S RACE:
Among the Democrats seeking to succeed Williams are Joe Khan, a former city and federal prosecutor who wants to rethink low-level drug cases and the cash bail system, and civil rights lawyer Larry Krasner, who has defended Occupy Philadelphia and Black Lives Matter protesters and got a nearly $1.5 million boost from liberal billionaire George Soros.
No clear favorite has emerged despite the Soros money. Endorsements spread across the field from powerful local labor unions, influential black clergy and popular Democratic former Gov. Ed Rendell.
___
MAYORS' RACE:
In Erie, Lancaster and State College, long-time incumbents are leaving office, and candidates in wide-open fields are seeking to succeed them. In Pittsburgh, Allentown, Harrisburg and York, incumbents are seeking re-election.
In most of the seven cities, the Democratic Party's primary election is the de facto election: The cities are heavily Democratic, and no Republican has filed to run.
First-term Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, is seeking another term leading Pittsburgh, the state's second-largest city after Philadelphia. He is being challenged by the Rev. John Welch, dean of students for the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and City Councilwoman Darlene Harris.
___
JUDGES' RACE:
Eighteen candidates are running for Superior Court and Commonwealth Court, while the two major parties each have one candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
Five Democrats and five Republicans are competing for four nominations to serve on Superior Court, a busy mid-level appeals court that takes criminal, civil and family court appeals from counties.
