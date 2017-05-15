National Politics

May 15, 2017 1:51 PM

Hillary Clinton launching new political group

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press
NEW YORK

Hillary Clinton is launching a new political organization.

The former Democratic presidential nominee unveiled "Onward Together" on Monday afternoon. The organization, whose name is a riff on her campaign theme, "Stronger Together," aims to empower Democrats and liberal groups that are building a network of candidates in the 2018 mid-terms to oppose President Donald Trump.

Clinton tweeted that she's launching the new group "to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office."

The former secretary of state was not expected to rejoin the Clinton Foundation, the primary focus of her husband and daughter.

In another Monday tweet, she said she's been "reflecting, spending time with family — and yes, taking walks in the woods." The 69-year-old Clinton recently described herself as a "citizen activist."

