May 15, 2017 3:08 PM

Milwaukee County inmate dies from carfentanil overdose

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a House of Correction inmate has died from an overdose of the powerful opiod carfentanil.

The 52-year-old inmate, identified as Larance Curtis McMorris, died April 30th at a hospital. His death has been ruled an accident, and the medical examiner says he's the fourth confirmed death in Milwaukee County from carfentanil.

Experts say the drug is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin. Carfentanil is used to tranquilize large animals. Officials think it's being mixed with heroin or other drugs.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele says the findings raise questions about how contraband got into a secure facility.

The county executive's office oversees the House of Correction, while the sheriff's office oversees the county jail.

