National Politics

May 15, 2017 3:08 PM

Texas looks to curb improper teacher-student relationships

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a measure cracking down on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000. The teacher's family could also lose access to the teacher's pension.

Under the bill, a teacher would automatically lose their license if they have to register as a sex offender. Teachers would also get training on how to properly handle personal boundaries and relationships with students.

The Texas Education Agency in 2016 opened more than 220 investigations that involved in appropriate teacher-student relationships.

The law now goes to Abbott who can sign it, veto it or allow it to take effect without his signature.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 0:52

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day
Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say 0:23

Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again 1:43

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos