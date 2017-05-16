National Politics

May 16, 2017 1:57 AM

Arizona court reinstates death sentence for 1993 killing

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

An Arizona Supreme Court ruling reinstates a man's death sentence for a 1993 killing in Phoenix.

The unanimous ruling Monday says a Maricopa County Superior Court judge was incorrect when he ruled that Darrel Peter Pandeli didn't receive effective legal representation during a re-sentencing.

Pandeli was sentenced to death for the killing of Holly Iller, but his death sentence was thrown out because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a procedural issue that affected a number of death-penalty cases.

Pandeli then was re-sentenced to death, but a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that Pandeli's lawyers didn't handle his case adequately.

However, the Arizona Supreme Court ruling concludes otherwise and reinstates Pandeli's death sentence.

Pandeli also got a 20-year term for a 1991 killing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 0:51

Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID
UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 0:52

UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day
Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say 0:23

Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos