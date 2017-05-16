This handout photo released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows President Donald Trump meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Washington Post is reporting that Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week. The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.
National Politics

May 16, 2017 7:32 AM

Wisconsin Republicans want answers about Trump meeting

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans from Wisconsin called Tuesday for President Donald Trump to report to Congress about what he said during a private meeting with senior Russian officials last week.

Trump defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday he has "an absolute right" as president to do so. Trump's tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group, as has been reported.

At least three Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation said the president needs to fully explain what was said in the meeting.

"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount," said Ryan's spokesman, Doug Andres. "The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration."

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is a former Marine counter-intelligence officer in his first term representing northeast Wisconsin. He unleashed a series of tweets early Tuesday morning shortly after Trump said he had shared information with the Russians.

"While POTUS possesses the authority to disclose classified, even top secret, information, there's a separate question of whether he should," Gallagher wrote. He called for the White House to share a transcript of the meeting with House and Senate intelligence committees.

"As an intelligence officer by training, I know firsthand the life and death implications of safeguarding classified information," Gallagher said. "Our allies and partners must have the utmost confidence that sensitive information they share with us will not be disclosed."

Gallagher also said, "Regardless of what was shared in the meeting, it's dangerous to believe that Russia can be a reliable counterterrorism partner."

Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, like Gallagher, wants Trump to brief the intelligence committees "on what was shared and why," said his spokeswoman Nicole Tieman.

Congressional Democrats expressed disbelief.

"Amazing that Trump does not seem to grasp the seriousness of his actions, especially when dealing with sensitive national security information," Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Black Earth, posted on Facebook.

And Rep. Gwen Moore, a Milwaukee Democrat, tweeted that no one should be surprised that Trump puts Russia ahead of the United States.

Other members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation either did not immediately return messages or had not commented publicly as of Tuesday morning.

