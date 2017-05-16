The Latest: Most nominees set in Pennsylvania in judge races

The Latest on Pennsylvania primary contests for the state's appeals courts Tuesday (all times local):
10:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania primary voters have picked nominees for four open seats on the state's appellate-level Superior Court. Democrats also settled one of two nominees in a big field for two open seats on Commonwealth Court. The races make up the only statewide contests on the primary ballot.
Democrats picked Philadelphia judges Carolyn Nichols and Maria McLaughlin, Beaver County Judge Deborah Anne Kunselman and Superior Court Judge Geoff Moulton for four open seats on Superior Court. Moulton is trying to retain the position to which he was appointed last year.
Republicans picked Blair County Judge Wade Kagarise, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano and Mary Murray, a district judge in Allegheny County.
Each party had five contestants on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Democrats picked Philadelphia Judge Ellen Ceisler for one of two open seats on Commonwealth Court. One other Democratic nominee was being decided from a field of five other candidates.
