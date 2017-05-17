National Politics

May 17, 2017 12:14 AM

Deputy state schools superintendent announces retirement

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's deputy state schools superintendent has announced her retirement as the state superintendent eliminates another position.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2qqvOTn ) Cindy Daniel's retirement is effective May 31. Her announcement comes as state Superintendent Steve Paine revealed the chief of staff position will not be filled following Jill Newman's resignation last month.

Former state Superintendent Michael Martirano hired Daniel and Newman in 2015. Martirano left the role in March and is now superintendent of the Howard County, Maryland school system.

Kristin Anderson, the education department's executive director of communications, says Paine decided to eliminate the chief of staff position because of the current fiscal outlook.

Daniels said in a statement that it was her decision to retire and she will work with school officials for a smooth transition.

