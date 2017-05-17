Highway closures planned Thursday for test of Army missile

Portions of three southern New Mexico highways will be closed for an hour Thursday morning for a test launch of an Army tactical missile.
White Sands Missile Range officials say closures are planned between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
U.S. 54 and adjacent railroad tracks will be closed between Orogrande and the McGregor Range exit. U.S. 70 will be closed between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo, and U.S. 380 will be closed between San Antonio and Carrizozo
White Sands spokeswoman Cammy Montoya says people near U.S. 380 may hear an explosion from the missile's impact during the time the highways are blocked.
Montoya says the missile will produce a contrail similar to an aircraft contrail but thicker.
Comments