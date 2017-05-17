Legislators, reporters, activists to discuss corruption

South Carolina legislators, reporters and activists are discussing political corruption and potential reforms.
The South Carolina Progressive Network is hosting a public forum on corruption from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Marriott in downtown Columbia.
The forum is divided into three panel discussions on the historical context, causes of corruption and potential fixes.
It's being held a day after the indictment of a third legislator since December on misconduct in office charges. All three are suspended pending acquittal or conviction.
Prosecutor David Pascoe's investigation into potential corruption began with the 2014 conviction of former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor ethics charges and resigned.
The FBI's 1990 investigation dubbed Operation Lost Trust resulted in 27 convictions or guilty pleas of South Carolina legislators and lobbyists.
