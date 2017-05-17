National Politics

May 17, 2017 4:54 AM

Republican lawmaker joins race to be Ohio elections chief

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A Republican lawmaker from northeast Ohio is joining the race to become the state's next elections chief.

Two-term Sen. Frank LaRose, of Hudson, is campaigning to replace Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), who is term-limited and running for governor.

Fourth-term GOP Rep. Dorothy Pelanda, of Marysville, and Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Garrettsville, also previously announced bids to replace Husted next year.

LaRose served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and says he was inspired by people he saw taking great risk to vote in places such as Iraq and Kosovo.

The 38-year-old lawmaker has backed changes to how legislative districts are drawn in an effort to make them less partisan and proposed a similar revamp for Ohio's congressional districts.

