National Politics

May 17, 2017 6:43 AM

Lawsuit revived for woman who fell off operating table

The Associated Press
LUMBERTON, N.C.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit stemming from a woman's 2012 surgery during which she fell off the operating table while her body was cut open and had surgical implements inside.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pVolYT ) that the state Court of Appeals voted 2-1 Tuesday to reinstate Marjorie C. Locklear's lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Locklear, then 75, was allowed to fall during cardiovascular surgery. Locklear sued surgeon Matthew S. Cummings, Southeastern Regional Medical Center of Lumberton and several Duke entities. The case was initially dismissed in 2016 for improper notice of Southeastern and failing to follow procedures required when suing for medical malpractice.

The appeals court maintained the dismissal of the case against Southeastern, but sided with Locklear that the case is an ordinary negligence claim.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:44

Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 0:30

Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos