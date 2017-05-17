Police release ID of armed homicide suspect shot by officer

Phoenix police have released the identity of an armed homicide suspect fatally shot by a police officer during a confrontation at a public garden.
Police say 27-year-old Jonie Block was killed Monday several hours after 55-year-old Todd Landon was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, an officer shot Block after she refused commands and began to walk toward people in a park.
Police say they found Block at the garden after she pointed a gun at a cafe employee who followed her from the nearby business to talk to her about her bill at the cafe, where she had sat for several hours.
Police have said Block and Landon knew each other and that Block was attempting to establish a relationship with Landon but he wasn't interested.
