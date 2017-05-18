Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman gives a 'thumbs-up' as he leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI.
National Politics

May 18, 2017 12:25 AM

Trump interviews 4 candidates for post of FBI director

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Four potential candidates to lead the FBI — including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman — met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday.

Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; Andrew McCabe, currently the bureau's acting director; and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official, also went to the White House for interviews.

The meetings came more than a week after Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director.

Trump said Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was "moving rapidly." He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.

