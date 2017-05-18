Canadian prime minister to meet with Washington governor

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to discuss trade, regional economic development, and climate.
Trudeau was set to meet with Inslee Thursday morning before the governor heads to Mexico for a trade mission. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focusing on topics related to cybersecurity and the race to space.
Inslee and the prime minister were to briefly meet with local media before going into a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. A news release says that they are "expected to discuss opportunities to further promote regional collaboration on trade, transportation, business development and climate action."
