Students sexually abused by peers face struggles in court

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo shows the Downtown Miami Charter School in Miami. In 2012, the mother of a second-grade student at the school filed suit after she said she pleaded in vain for months for administrators to protect her son from sexual abuse by an older boy at the charter school. Eventually, the 7-year-old tried to kill himself by walking into traffic with his eyes closed, according to the family’s lawsuit. Two years later, the boy testified, he still had nightmares his tormenter would crawl in through his bedroom window and kill his mother. Alan Diaz AP Photo