National Politics

May 19, 2017 2:02 AM

Waterloo destroyed video of officer using force on juvenile

The Associated Press
WATERLOO, Iowa

The Waterloo Police Department has destroyed surveillance video of a 2010 incident in which an officer used "unnecessary force" against a juvenile in a department holding cell.

Police Chief Daniel Trelka said Thursday that the video involving officer Corbin Payne was likely destroyed in April 2016, six years after Payne was suspended without pay over the incident. He says department policy requires such records be kept for six years.

Trelka recently demoted Payne from lieutenant to officer after an off-duty road rage incident in which Payne confronted and used force against a motorist. Trelka says that force was "very similar in nature to" the force he used against the juvenile in April 2010.

Trelka says a television station anchor inquired about the video after the road rage incident, but that it was gone by then.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County
Livingston High students share science with first-graders 0:43

Livingston High students share science with first-graders
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos