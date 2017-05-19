In this May 13, 2017 photo, Amanda Patterson, left, of Pataskala, Ohio, says a prayer with her sons, Connor, 4, foreground, and Samuel, 2, at a makeshift memorial outside the Kirkersville Police Department in Kirkersville, Ohio. Kirkersville police chief Steven DiSario, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz and nurse Marlina Medrano were shot and killed Friday, by Medrano's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hartless, 43. Hartless was later found dead inside the nursing home where Medrano worked.
National Politics

May 19, 2017 5:02 AM

Shootings by man who was freed early prompt changes at court

The Associated Press
NEWARK, Ohio

An Ohio court says lapses in protocol and judgment led to a domestic violence suspect being released early from jail weeks before he killed his alleged assault victim, a police chief and a third person.

Forty-three-year-old Thomas Hartless killed himself after the fatal shootings last week at a nursing home in Kirkersville, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Hartless was freed in April after his latest domestic violence case. Licking County Municipal Court's probation department reviewed how his case was handled and is changing procedures after finding errors were made. Those included a lack of checks and balances in the early-release process.

The Advocate in Newark reports Hartless wasn't supposed to have weapons, but a probation officer never checked his home, where authorities later found over 60 guns.

