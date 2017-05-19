Police body camera footage of deadly NY shootout released

Authorities have released police body camera footage of officers in a shootout inside the apartment of a man who wounded a New York police chief before dying of a gunshot wound.
The Orange County district attorney on Thursday released 2½ minutes of video from a camera worn by one of the officers who entered 28-year-old Anthony Bostick's apartment in the village of Maybrook after receiving a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.
Once inside the apartment the officer is heard ordering Bostick to step into view. A gunshot apparently fired by Bostick is then followed by numerous shots fired by the officers.
Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was wounded in the shoulder and is recovering.
Authorities say Bostick died of a gunshot wound, but they haven't said yet if it was self-inflicted or from police returning fire.
