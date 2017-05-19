National Politics

May 19, 2017 12:46 PM

Officer files civil rights suit in Oklahoma

The Associated Press
OWASSA, Okla.

A civil rights lawsuit filed against an Oklahoma police chief and two state investigators is part of a nearly six-year legal fight with a police lieutenant who was twice fired amid excessive force allegations.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2rlWiGx ) reports Owasso Lt. Mike Denton was fired in 2011 and in 2015 for using excessive force with suspects. He was reinstated in both instances.

The lawsuit filed alleges Owasso and the city's police chief retaliated against Denton for his "public employee union activities," when requesting an Oklahoma State Bureau criminal investigation. The suit also claims two of the bureau's agent's deliberately withheld evidence in order to support their filing of criminal charges.

A bureau spokeswoman declined to comment to the newspaper on the pending case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County
Livingston High students share science with first-graders 0:43

Livingston High students share science with first-graders

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos