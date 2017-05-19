National Politics

May 19, 2017 12:48 PM

Sen. Whitehouse opposed to Lieberman for FBI

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

One of Rhode Island's U.S. senators says he doesn't think former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman should be the next FBI director.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told reporters Friday it's his "strong opinion" that the next FBI director should have considerable federal law enforcement experience and shouldn't be a politician or "even a recently recovering one like Joe Lieberman." He says Lieberman is a "great guy, but not this job, not now."

President Donald Trump had said Thursday he was "very close" to naming someone to replace FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9. He has said Lieberman was among his top choices.

The president did not announce his pick before leaving Friday on his first foreign trip. He'd previously said he might announce his nominee before leaving.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County
Livingston High students share science with first-graders 0:43

Livingston High students share science with first-graders

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos