May 20, 2017 5:07 AM

Alabama lawmakers end tumultuous legislative session

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers have ended a session of turmoil that saw an impeachment threat to the state's then-governor and a bitter partisan battle over redistricting.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Friday that lawmakers have been under a" lot of pressure" this year.

A season of political scandals intersected at the Alabama Statehouse. Former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned last month amid the push to impeach him in the fallout of an alleged affair with a former aide. A new speaker, McCutcheon, presided over the House, after his predecessor was convicted on ethics charges last year.

Lawmakers ended the session with a battle over redistricting. The GOP-controlled Legislature redrew legislative maps under court order to fix racial gerrymandering. Black lawmakers said they will fight the new plan.

