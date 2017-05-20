Alabama lawmakers end tumultuous legislative session

Alabama lawmakers have ended a session of turmoil that saw an impeachment threat to the state's then-governor and a bitter partisan battle over redistricting.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Friday that lawmakers have been under a" lot of pressure" this year.
A season of political scandals intersected at the Alabama Statehouse. Former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned last month amid the push to impeach him in the fallout of an alleged affair with a former aide. A new speaker, McCutcheon, presided over the House, after his predecessor was convicted on ethics charges last year.
Lawmakers ended the session with a battle over redistricting. The GOP-controlled Legislature redrew legislative maps under court order to fix racial gerrymandering. Black lawmakers said they will fight the new plan.
