2 decades later, lawmakers weigh victim rights expansion

North Carolina voters passed a constitutional amendment more than 20 years ago enshrining the rights of crime victims in the state Constitution, but now some lawmakers and a national organization want to rewrite and expand them.
A proposed constitutional amendment could be on ballots in May 2018 that would make those rights more detailed. It also would give victims or their families the ability to go to court when they feel local prosecutors aren't meeting those responsibilities.
Bill sponsor Rep. Nelson Dollar says the new language would strengthen victim protections already in place and ensure they are enforced.
Some prosecutors are concerned the proposal could lead to potential adversarial relationships with victims. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman also is worried about having funds to meet the new requirements.
Comments