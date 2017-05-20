National Politics

May 20, 2017 7:49 AM

Ex-university employee avoids jail time in embezzlement case

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

A former University of Kentucky employee who admitted defrauding the school of more than $200,000 has avoided jail time in his sentencing.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2pTASAJ ) reports Steven Ellis was sentenced Friday to four years' probation by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Ellis was an employee of the UK physics and astronomy department who supervised the ordering and purchasing of lab equipment. According to the plea agreement with prosecutors, he acknowledged ordering equipment that became surplus equipment for the department. He took that surplus equipment home and sold it on eBay and kept the proceeds for himself.

Court records show Ellis made full restitution to the university of $299,603.15, which includes $137,662.80 in embezzled money plus $161,940.35 for a refund of royalties and the cost of an audit.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos