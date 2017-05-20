Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Belgrade, Maine

A law enforcement official says one person was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting in the town of Belgrade, Maine.
Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said no officers or neighbors were hurt, but he declined to provide additional information about either of the victims. The attorney general's office is investigating because an officer discharged a gun.
The Kennebec Journal quotes a neighbor as saying that two men, both of whom seemed intoxicated, had been in the driveway before he heard gunfire. He said one of them appeared to be angry after crashing a Ford Mustang into the home while doing burnouts.
Neighbors reported hearing multiple rounds of gunshots. WGME-TV reports that a woman and two children were transferred from an armored vehicle to an ambulance during the incident.
