National Politics

May 20, 2017 10:57 AM

DA: State police shot, killed person at Pennsylvania home

The Associated Press
MARTINS CREEK, Pa.

A prosecutor says state police shot and killed a person in an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said troopers were called to the Lower Mount Bethel Township home by a resident Saturday morning.

Morganelli said "there was some type of threat made toward police that they felt they had to use force." He said at least one of the officers fired, killing the person.

Morganelli said he believes the person shot was male, but no further information was immediately released.

Numerous state police vehicles were at the home into the afternoon Saturday, but officials didn't speak to reporters at the scene. State police declined immediate comment and the county coroner didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos