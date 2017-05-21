National Politics

May 21, 2017 9:36 AM

Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

The Associated Press
CALDWELL, Idaho

The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2rGlTGL ) that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse.

Police arrived at the scene— the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses — and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Lt. Dave Wright said Sunday that the child was in the car of a male caretaker. He didn't specify the relationship between the child and the man.

No arrests have been made.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos