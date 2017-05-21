National Politics

May 21, 2017 11:19 AM

Gallup-McKinley schools to incorporate dual language course

The Associated Press
GALLUP, N.M.

Gallup-McKinley County Schools students will have the chance to speak and write in another language.

The Gallup Independent reports the district Board of Education last week approved plans to incorporate the New Mexico State Bilingual Multicultural Education Program for middle school and high school students who plan to become bilingual and biliterate in a second language other than Spanish and English.

The Coordinator of tribal initiatives for Dual Language Education of New Mexico, Patrick Werito, says he plans to incorporate other indigenous languages, particularly Navajo, into area schools.

Werito says Dual Language Education of New Mexico coordinators will speak with schools that already have indigenous language courses about what a dual language education will look like if mandated as a language course.

