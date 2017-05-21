Clock ticking for Minnesota lawmakers on negotiations

The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget.
Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve. The governor has not said if he will sign any of them.
Leaders from both parties have been mostly silent about their progress with budget negotiations happening behind closed doors.
Republicans are pushing for $660 million in tax cuts and a $300 million shift for road and bridge repairs but Dayton has previously balked at those numbers. He wants to put money toward his flagship early childhood education program and boost environmental protections.
