May 21, 2017 12:30 PM

Police: Man killed when riding mower rolls off trailer

The Associated Press
BROGUE, Pa.

Authorities say a man was killed in central Pennsylvania when a riding lawn mower rolled off a trailer and pinned him to the ground.

State police in York County said it appeared the man was loading the mower onto the trailer when the accident occurred in Chanceford Township just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the man was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived and couldn't be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Coroner Pam Gay said 48-year-old James Howard Jr. died of traumatic asphyxiation. She ruled the death an accident.

Authorities said it's the fourth recent death involving a lawn mower in the county.

