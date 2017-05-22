National Politics

May 22, 2017 4:41 AM

Sheriff's office employee accused of being a pimp

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A civilian employee of a Florida sheriff's office is facing charges that he is a pimp.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office arrested 56-year-old Joseph Maira, who worked as a fleet manager for the office.

The Palm Beach Post says (http://pbpo.st/2qCMSFV ) Maira was arrested Thursday after a woman met an undercover investigator at Maira's home and agreed to have sex with him for $250. Deputies say she told the investigator she would take a cut.

They say they found Maira in the home's bathroom with a gun and that cocaine was found in the house. He was charged with living off the wages of prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, cocaine possession and displaying a gun during a felony.

His attorney disputed all the charges. Maira was released on $13,000 bond.

