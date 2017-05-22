National Politics

May 22, 2017 12:56 AM

Haslam signs bill creating 'In God We Trust' license plates

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill creating a new Tennessee license plate design featuring the phrase "In God We Trust."

The original version of the bill would have required the phrase to be printed on all license plates issued in the state. But after the state attorney general raised constitutional concerns, sponsors agreed to make the make the new design optional.

The new law requires the Department of Revenue to design plates to include the optional "In God We Trust" language once current stocks are exhausted.

Senate Democratic leader Lee Harris of Memphis was the only lawmaker in either chamber to vote against the bill after questioning why the new plates will not require the same extra fees as other specialty plates.

