National Politics

May 22, 2017 8:27 AM

Arkansas VA benefit office speeds up claims process

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas veterans' benefit claims are being processed 60 percent faster than four years ago thanks to the initiatives taken by the local Department of Veterans Affairs benefits branch.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2q2Lu0o ) reports the federal VA's Little Rock Regional Benefit Office in North Little Rock now takes 97 days to process a new claim. In 2013, the benefit office took 250 days to process a new claim.

The initiatives the branch instilled over the past four years include digitizing claims records, creating a special project team to solve system issues and helping veterans resolve their cases remotely by using videoconferencing.

Lisa Breun, director of the regional office, says the staff's passion for assisting veterans is what's attributed to the branch's success.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos