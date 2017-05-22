Christie leaving statehouse office, moving down the street

Gov. Chris Christie said Monday he's leaving his statehouse office at the end of the week because of a planned renovation and will move down the street.
Christie shared the news during what he said would be his last press briefing in the executive wing of the statehouse, which he has described as a fire trap and badly in need of renovations.
A state development agency has borrowed $300 million for a Christie-led project to renovate the Trenton building, parts of which date to the 18th century.
The project has come under fire from political opponents, including lawmakers and Democratic and Republican candidates for governor who have sued to stop the plan. Christie called the lawsuit "moot" and said the project is moving forward.
The bonds were approved legally and with bipartisan support, he said, citing the panel that approved the project and whose members include Democratic and Republican legislative staffers.
"I'm the one taking the majority of the heat for this, and that's fine. That's my job, but this needs to be done," Christie said. "Nobody has the political guts to say to people we have to spend the money on this building,"
Christie said the pending lawsuit, which is expected to be argued before a judge next month, won't stop him from moving to another state building.
The state's Economic Development Authority approved borrowing the money for the project hours before bonds were sold in a deal that has drawn questions.
