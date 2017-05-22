Boat patrols set for summer in Washington state

As the weather heats up, law enforcement agencies will be stepping up targeting people boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The state Parks Boating Program and state Department of Fish and Wildlife police will join city and county marine patrol units on the special patrols, which will start this Memorial Day weekend and run on several weekends through Aug. 19, the Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2qP6chr ).
The emphasis patrols are scheduled for: May 27-28 at Crescent Bar on the Columbia River, June 30-July 2 statewide, July 4 at Lake Tapps, July 28-29 on the Columbia River in Kennewick and Pasco, Aug. 3-6 on Lake Washington in Seattle for SeaFair, Aug. 4-5 at Lake Roosevelt on the Columbia River, and Aug. 18-19 on the Columbia River in Vancouver.
"It is never safe to operate a boat under the influence," Wade Alonzo, State Parks' boating law administrator, said in a written statement. "We urge boaters to designate a sober skipper before heading out on the water."
Under state law, boaters suspected of being intoxicated who refuse to comply with taking a breath or blood test face a civil penalty of $2,050.
Boating under the influence is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000 and 364 days in jail. The law applies to all boats, including kayaks, canoes, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.
Comments