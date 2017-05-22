National Politics

May 22, 2017 6:46 PM

Mesa considering privatizing jail for low-level offenders

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

The Mesa City Council is considering becoming the first in Arizona to privatize its jail for low-level offenders.

The council was scheduled to vote Monday evening on a new, three-year contract with CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America, or CCA.

The contract calls for about $5 million in costs annually.

Mesa currently pays the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to transfer and house inmates suspected or convicted of committing misdemeanor offenses.

City leaders say privatizing the jail will save the city $2 million next year and improve efficiency in transfers and bookings.

People arrested on misdemeanor charges will be kept in a CoreCivic detention center in Florence, about 55 miles southeast of Mesa.

CoreCivic is the largest and oldest private prison operator.

