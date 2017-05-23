National Politics

Army officer from South Carolina dies at Georgia base

The Associated Press
EASLEY, S.C.

Services are planned Tuesday for a South Carolina man who was killed while posted to Army duty in Georgia.

The Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2ruw8BO ) that Evan Robert Callahan was a second lieutenant assigned to Fort Benning who died May 15. Neither Fort Benning nor Department of Defense officials have released details about his death.

Callahan graduated from Easley High School in 2012, where he was active in ROTC and cross country. He attended The Citadel before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in English and philosophy.

He will be buried with full military honors in the Veteran's Garden of Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

