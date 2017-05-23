National Politics

May 23, 2017 7:08 AM

30,000 people answer Trump's call on monument designations

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

More than 30,000 people have offered their thoughts about the country's protected areas in the first five days of President Donald Trump's call for monument designation public comment.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2q7sMEZ ) public comment opened Friday and ends July 10. Trump had called for a U.S. Department of Interior online system for the public to give their thoughts about U.S. protected areas. The period comes after the department opened a review of more than 24 federally protected areas, including the Papahanaumokuakea (pah-pah-hah-NOW'-moh-koo-ah-KAY'-ah) Marine National Monument and Pacific Remote Islands.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to recommend to the president whether any of the monuments protecting natural resources should have boundaries changed.

Trump had questioned in April whether or not monument designations are government overreach.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos