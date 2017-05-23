National Politics

May 23, 2017 7:09 AM

Civil rights group seeks sanctions against Kansas official

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

A civil rights group is seeking sanctions against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for hiding documents about his plans to change federal voting law amid a lawsuit challenging the state's proof-of-citizenship voter registration law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion late Monday seeking to make public a document Kobach was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a document containing draft amendments to the National Voter Registration Act.

The court ordered Kobach to turn them over, but the ACLU says he marked them confidential to shield them from public scrutiny.

ACLU's motion seeks to remove that designation. It also wants attorney's fees and re-opening discovery to depose of Kobach about the documents.

Kobach did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

